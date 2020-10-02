Trump, Manhattan DA Agree On Possible Tax Subpoena Pause

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for President Donald Trump agreed Friday to an expedited briefing schedule in a potential U.S. Supreme Court rematch over the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for Trump's tax records in exchange for delaying enforcement of the subpoena. William Consovoy, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys, signed off on an agreement with New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. regarding a subpoena for Trump's tax and business records. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) If the Second Circuit affirms the dismissal of Trump's second attempt at stopping the subpoena and his attorneys again appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, New York County District...

