Fired Warner Bros. Exec Sues Studio For 'Boys Club' Culture

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A longtime Warner Bros. executive sued the entertainment giant for retaliation and harassment, saying she was fired for complaining about discrimination and pay disparities that resulted from a toxic work atmosphere. Susan Steen, a 31-year veteran of the company, said a major consolidation project she led resulted in harassment and retaliation by her male colleagues and ultimately her termination in late 2018, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. "This change prompted a swift and hostile response from the home entertainment division, where an 'old boys' club' comprised of senior male managers resisted plaintiff's new leadership role...

