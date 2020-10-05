Maduro Wins Another Shot In $1.1B Venezuelan Gold Lawsuit

Law360, London (October 5, 2020, 2:12 PM BST) -- An English appeals court on Monday overturned a lower court ruling on who Britain recognizes as the president of Venezuela, reviving a legal battle over competing claims to gold worth €930 million ($1.1 billion) stored at the Bank of England. The Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of the central bank board backed by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, in a lawsuit over gold worth $1.1 billion. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) The Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the central bank board backed by Nicolás Maduro, reversing a High Court decision that the U.K. had "unequivocally" recognized opposition leader Juan...

