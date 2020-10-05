NJ Appeals Court Quizzes Juror Charges In Tractor Death Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Monday questioned why a trial judge delivered a jury instruction dealing with inherently dangerous products in a suit over a fatal tractor accident, suggesting that the charge seems unrelated to the case. In considering a bid from Michael Confessore's widow to overturn a 2018 verdict in favor of AGCO Corp., whose predecessor built the tractor, Appellate Division Judge Jack M. Sabatino challenged Superior Court Judge Mara E. Zazzali-Hogan's so-called risk utility jury charge, saying he doesn't understand how "risk utility theory pertains to this lawsuit at all." "Risk utility evaluates a situation where the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS