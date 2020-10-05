5 Insurers Seek To Escape LuLaRoe's Pyramid Scheme Suits

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Five insurers have sued LuLaRoe LLC in California federal court, seeking a declaration they are not on the hook to defend or indemnify the multilevel-marketing fashion company in a slew of class actions accusing it of running a pyramid scheme. The carriers said Friday the policies only cover bodily injury and property damage, but the five underlying proposed class actions do not allege those damages and the policy exclusions bar coverage for LuLaRoe's alleged violation of California statutes, breach of contract and "intended" acts of causing harm. The five insurers — The Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., West American Insurance Co., The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS