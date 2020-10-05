NY Sports Club Taps Into $15M Loan In Run-Up To Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The parent company of New York Sports Club can access the first $15 million of $32 million in debtor-in-possession financing while the gym chain moves forward with its Chapter 11 bidding and sale process, the Delaware bankruptcy court said. Town Sports International LLC can tap into the first installment of a debtor-in-possession loan from Tacit Capital LLC, which will provide the bankrupt company up to $15 million in financing, the court said Friday. The second installment of up to $17 million would become available if the court signs a final order regarding the loan. The funds will go toward paying the...

