Kinder Morgan Defends Mass. Gas Project To DC Circ.

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Kinder Morgan Inc. unit has told the D.C. Circuit it shouldn't even reach the merits of environmental advocates' challenge to federal regulators' approval of a pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts because the appeal contains a fatal procedural flaw. In its brief Friday, Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC echoed arguments lodged the same week by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The company argued Food & Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team didn't raise arguments in their brief before the commission during rehearing, a procedural hiccup that dooms much of environmentalists' case. But in the event the appellate court determines...

