L3Harris Shouldn't Get Out Of Antitrust Suit, Court Told

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An airport operations company urged a Virginia federal judge to keep its antitrust suit against L3Harris Technologies Inc. afloat, saying it has adequately shown that L3Harris engaged in anti-competitive conduct by disrupting its relationship with a technology supplier. INDMEX Inc., a minority-owned business in Virginia specializing in ground safety operations at U.S. airports, said L3Harris had erred in telling the court in September that the suit should be dismissed for not defining a relevant antitrust market or making a case for allegations such as tying. The suit alleges that Florida-based L3Harris engaged in a "sustained, relentless, and ultimately successful campaign to...

