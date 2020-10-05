BREAKING: High Court Revives Feds' Bid To Deport Immigrant Activist

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived the federal government's bid to deport a New York-based immigrant activist, undoing a federal appeals court ruling that had allowed him to claim that his arrest by immigration authorities was retaliatory. The high court vacated the Second Circuit's 2019 decision that found U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may have targeted and illegally retaliated against Ravi Ragbir, head of New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City and a native of Trinidad and Tobago, for exercising his First Amendment rights to free speech. The federal government had argued that this Second Circuit ruling couldn't stand under...

