High Court Won't Review Minor Leaguers' Wage Classes

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision requiring Major League Baseball to face a collective and class action in a long-running case alleging Minor League Baseball players are paid starvation wages, a major blow to the league's claim that the suit is attempting to shoehorn "thousands of disparate individual actions" into groups. The Supreme Court denied a petition for certiorari by the MLB seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling from August 2019 that paved the way for minor leaguers to bring claims in a federal Fair Labor Standards Act collective action and a California class action,...

