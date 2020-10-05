Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Call On Solicitor General In Wash. Coal Permit Fight

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on an interstate fight over Washington's denial of a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility, a move that Montana and Wyoming claim is unconstitutional.

Montana and Wyoming are seeking to leapfrog a constitutional fight already taking place in the lower courts by asking the high court for original jurisdiction over Washington's rejection of a Clean Water Act Section 401 permit for Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s coal export project.

Wyoming and Montana want the high court to invalidate the permit denial, arguing it essentially amounts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!