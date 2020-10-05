Cancer-Focused Firm Leads 4 IPO Launches Totaling $353M

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Four companies launched plans Monday for initial public offerings that could raise a combined $353 million in the coming days, led by a Gibson Dunn-advised biotechnology firm that expects to net about $150 million to fund cancer therapies. Shattuck Labs Inc., a developer of protein therapies designed to treat cancer, plans to sell 10 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $150 million at midpoint. Shattuck was joined by biotechnology firm Spruce Biosciences Inc., Chinese education technology company iHuman Inc. and security software company Intrusion Inc., which are eyeing smaller deals. Seven law firms are guiding the offerings when counting...

