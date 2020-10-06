Humira Buyers Ask 7th Circ. To Revive 'Patent Thicket' Case

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Humira buyers have urged the Seventh Circuit to revive their suit claiming AbbVie built an anti-competitive "patent thicket" around its blockbuster immunosuppressant drug Humira to keep cheaper biosimilars from coming to the market, arguing that the drugmaker's multiprong scheme worked. The proposed class of buyers filed its opening brief on Monday looking to flip a June ruling that granted AbbVie's motion to dismiss the groundbreaking suit over a drug that generated some $19.2 billion globally last year. The buyers contend that AbbVie not only aggressively asserted more than 130 patents related to Humira, many meritlessly, in order to fend off potential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS