High Court Ends UPS' $100M Untaxed Cigarette Row With NY

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a judgment ordering UPS to pay nearly $100 million after delivering untaxed cigarettes from Native American reservations, marking the end of the shipper's long battle with both the city and state of New York over the deliveries. In an order on Monday, the high court denied United Parcel Service Inc.'s petition for a writ of certiorari. The case would have challenged a federal court's finding, upheld by the Second Circuit, that UPS knowingly violated state and federal law by shipping roughly 80 million contraband cigarettes from 17 vendors on upstate New York tribal...

