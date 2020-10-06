Fed. Circ. Says $249M Border Security Deal Was Lawful

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection can implement a $249 million contract with a New York company for security and transportation services at the southwest border after the Federal Circuit ruled that the deal was lawfully awarded to the lowest bidder. A three-judge panel on Monday upheld a U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruling that the CBP didn't arbitrarily award the contract to ISS Action Inc., rejecting arguments from ISS competitor G4S Secure Solutions Inc. that ISS didn't have the required experience for the project. While G4S had alleged that two of three previous contracts ISS listed in a proposal as prior...

