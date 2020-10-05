Trump Should Revisit Flawed Plan To Lower Drug Prices

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Eager to score points with seniors ahead of the November elections, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in mid-September designed to lower drug prices. The plan links Medicare payments to the prices paid in other advanced economies. While the move might be smart politics, it's bad policy, as it'll reduce patients' access to medicines and disincentivize biomedical research. And there is a fatal flaw with his plan that's gone mostly unnoticed: The president has no authority to enact such a reform — not under federal law and not under the U.S. Constitution. The president's plan would prevent drug firms from charging Medicare more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS