Armed Service Board OKs Typed Signature On Contract Claim

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has backed a construction company's use of a typed signature for a claim to the U.S. Air Force over an equipment lease, loosening its standard for certifying payment claims to agencies. Kamaludin Slyman Construction and Supply Co.'s typed signature on an email related to its claim that the Air Force kept the equipment in question for months after the lease expired satisfies the Contract Disputes Act, allowing the company to continue its appeal, the majority of an 11-judge panel of the board found in a recently released ruling dated Sept. 25. "So long as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS