Golf Club Wants McGuireWoods DQ'd In $750M Contract Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP should be sent packing from representing Dominion Energy in a $750 million real estate dispute involving a golf course sculpted out of 1.5 million tons of coal ash, as the firm previously worked for the property's prior owner, the Eastern District of Virginia has been told. Tee Feral Golf LLC — which took over the interests of the previous owner, CPM Virginia LLC — contends that because McGuireWoods advised both CPM and Dominion Energy during the initial negotiations and planning stages of the project, the firm cannot represent the power company in the dispute now that Tee Feral Golf...

