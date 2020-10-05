Private Prison Co. To Pay $3.2 Million In Wage Class Action

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A private prison operator has agreed to pay $3.2 million to resolve a class action from employees who claimed they were not paid for the time it took them to clear security before and after their shifts, about two years after a California federal judge rejected an initial settlement offer. U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd signed off on the settlement between CoreCivic Inc. and more than 1,200 employees who worked at the company's facilities in California between 2012 and 2019. The final approval, signed Friday and entered on Monday, comes after the judge rejected an earlier $3 million deal over concerns...

