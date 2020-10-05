Profs Ask 9th Circ. To Take New Look At FTC's Qualcomm Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Dozens of law and economics scholars urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to revisit an August ruling that killed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust win against Qualcomm over technology licensing, arguing that it breaks from decades of established antitrust law. The FTC has asked the full court to take another look at the case because of numerous competition concerns arising from Qualcomm's practices in charging other companies for the right to use cellular technologies covered by standard-essential patents, or SEPs. A Ninth Circuit panel found on Aug. 11 that if Qualcomm did breach obligations to license its SEPs on fair, reasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS