Supreme Court Won't Hear Case Over 5Pointz Destruction

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied certiorari to a New York City real estate development firm that destroyed a famed graffiti space known as 5Pointz, leaving in place a $6.75 million damages award. The justices rejected a petition, filed this summer by Jerry Wolkoff's G&M Realty, that urged them to strike down the Visual Artists Rights Act — a little-used federal statute that protects art works of "recognized stature" from destruction or mutilation. The denial will leave in place a February ruling by the Second Circuit that said Wolkoff and G&M willfully violated VARA when they whitewashed the Queens "graffiti...

