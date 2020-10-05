Texas AG Won't Resign Amid Misconduct Allegations

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday vowed not to resign as the top law enforcement officer in the state, characterizing the allegations of bribery and abuse of power recently lobbed against him by former top aides as "false allegations" made by "rogue employees." Paxton's statement also shed new light on the accusations, which revolve around his handling of an investigation involving real estate investor Nate Paul. Paxton said he was referred a case from Travis County alleging wrongdoing by the FBI and other government agencies and individuals, and that employees in his office "impeded the investigation," prompting him to bring...

