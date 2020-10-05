Instacart Sued For Barring PTO With Medical Leave

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An Instacart employee said she was fired after the company violated federal law by barring her from taking paid time off in conjunction with medical leave, according to a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court. Nieves Lopez, who filed suit Thursday, represents a proposed class of current and former Instacart employees who during the past three years were not allowed to take accrued paid leave in connection with the Family and Medical Leave Act or were fired for requesting to do so. Lopez was an Atlanta-based customer care manager for the grocery delivery service, where she worked for a...

