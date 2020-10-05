Insurer Must Face Suit Over Electrocution Suit Coverage

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held Monday that an insurer has a duty to defend a construction company from a wrongful death suit, ruling the underlying action states a vicarious liability claim that falls within the coverage of the insurer's policy with the company's subcontractor. U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel denied judgment to State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. in its fight against covering construction company Shores Builders Inc. through a policy held by metal fabrication company Rock Branch Ironworks Inc. State Auto wanted a ruling the policy doesn't cover the negligence of additional insureds. Rock Branch's policy with State Auto also generally excludes coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS