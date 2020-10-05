Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Must Face Suit Over Electrocution Suit Coverage

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held Monday that an insurer has a duty to defend a construction company from a wrongful death suit, ruling the underlying action states a vicarious liability claim that falls within the coverage of the insurer's policy with the company's subcontractor.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel denied judgment to State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. in its fight against covering construction company Shores Builders Inc. through a policy held by metal fabrication company Rock Branch Ironworks Inc.

State Auto wanted a ruling the policy doesn't cover the negligence of additional insureds. Rock Branch's policy with State Auto also generally excludes coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!