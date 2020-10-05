USCIS Must Process Special Immigrant Juvenile Petitions

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Monday ordered the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to adjudicate, within 180 days, any petitions for protections filed by a group of immigrants under age 21 who have been abused or abandoned by their parents. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said that USCIS has unlawfully and unreasonably delayed the adjudication of the Special Immigrant Juveniles Status petitions — which offer a path to permanent residency for the young migrants who have been declared dependent by a state court — granting the youths summary judgment and the injunction. "Plaintiffs provided evidence of their stress, devastation, fear and...

