Biotech Co. Wants $881M Cannabinoid IP Fight Arbitrated

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Biotech company Amyris Inc. says cannabinoid manufacturer Lavvan Inc. should be forced to arbitrate its claims in an $881 million trade secrets lawsuit between the companies, or the suit should be tossed altogether. In a motion filed in New York federal court on Friday, Amyris said the research and development agreement it signed with Lavvan requires all disputes between the companies to be arbitrated, including the question of whether the dispute belongs in arbitration. But even if the dispute doesn't go to arbitration, Lavvan's intellectual property claims are too flimsy to survive, Amyris said. Lavvan is claiming that Amyris is using...

