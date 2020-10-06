Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Gets Overturned On SF Salt Pond Oversight

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's finding that salt ponds near San Francisco Bay are not covered by the Clean Water Act, instructing the agency to reconsider the issue and pointing toward a prior appeals court decision that called for regulation.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Monday said that while the history and application of the Clean Water Act is undeniably complex, EPA headquarters ignored Ninth Circuit precedent and its own regional draft determination that the roughly 1,300 acres of ponds were "waters of the United States" when it said the CWA doesn't apply to the ponds. The agency got it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!