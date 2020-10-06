Phillips 66 Wants Insurer Sanctioned For $44M Award Appeal

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- German insurer HDI Global SE should be sanctioned for needlessly dragging out litigation, energy company Phillips 66 told the Second Circuit as it seeks to uphold a $44 million award covering settlements related to alleged groundwater pollution. HDI is seeking to overturn a district court's May confirmation of the award based on a "distorted and incorrect construction of a single sentence," Phillips 66 wrote in its Monday sanctions motion, calling the appeal "frivolous." The company responded to HDI's Sept. 2 brief to the circuit, in which the insurer claimed that a divided arbitration panel had allowed Phillips 66 to benefit from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS