Former Salesforce Workers' 401(k) ERISA Suit Gets Tossed

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action alleging Salesforce violated the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act by breaching its fiduciary duties in managing the firm's retirement portfolio, but allowed the former workers to amend their complaint. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney tossed claims made by former employees that Salesforce.com Inc. and others "imprudently retained certain funds" and cost workers millions of dollars by keeping expensive, underperforming investments within their retirement portfolio. The judge ruled that the former workers of the San Francisco-based software company failed to state their claims and concluded that their ERISA...

