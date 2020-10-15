Sonos Judge Skeptical Google Patent Passes Alice Muster

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sounded open to granting Sonos Inc.'s bid to invalidate one of Google's notification patents asserted against the speaker maker, saying on Thursday that the patent's technology seems only to speed up an existing process, which is unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said Google's 8,583,489 patent "seems pretty simple," and he repeatedly questioned how it's unconventional and why a human couldn't perform the alleged invention, albeit slower. The judge also noted that the law is "pretty clear" that the "fact that you can...

