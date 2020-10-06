Storage Tank Co. Can't Nix Destroyed Embryo Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss claims brought by fertility patients alleging faulty storage tanks made by Chart Industries caused them to lose their genetic material, rejecting the company's argument that their complaints were too wordy. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said that while the patients aren't required under Rule 8 of the federal rules to include detailed allegations about the tank's alleged failure, she couldn't fault them for doing so and that the "harsh remedy" of dismissal is not warranted. Chart had argued the patients' complaints were unnecessarily verbose and "argumentative to the point of sensationalism,"...

