Skadden, Orrick Lead Deal Forming $3.7B Medicare Provider

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Skadden-led blank-check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II will merge with Orrick-advised Clover Health Investments Corp. to create a $3.7 billion business focused on providing health care for seniors across the U.S., the companies said Tuesday. The special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, deal, combines SCH III and Clover Health to form a single, publicly traded provider of affordable Medicare Advantage plans valued at $3.7 billion, according to a statement. San Francisco, California-headquartered Clover Health was founded in 2013. It boasts a flagship technology platform called the Clover Assistant, which uses machine learning to comb through millions of health data...

