Mayer Brown Hires Int'l Arbitration Atty For London Office

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has tapped a White & Case LLP international arbitration attorney to join the law firm as a partner in its litigation and dispute resolution practice in London, saying he will strengthen the firm's ability to handle Latin American and Portuguese-speaking Africa disputes. Luiz Aboim's nearly two decades of lawyering as an international arbitration attorney include a regional expertise in Angola, Brazil and Mozambique, where he has advised on large disputes in the oil and gas, mining, power, telecoms and infrastructure sectors, Mayer Brown said on Oct. 5. "I am delighted to join Mayer Brown's partnership in London," Aboim...

