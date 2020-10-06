Commerce Expands Export License Human Rights Criteria

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will consider human rights concerns when it reviews almost all export license applications, citing threats posed by the abuse of telecommunication and information security goods. In a new rule published Tuesday, Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said that although it had always considered human rights when reviewing licenses for the batch of goods it restricts for "crime control" purposes, it will now extend the policy to cover nearly every license application made to the agency. "This revision is necessary to clarify to the exporting community that licensing decisions are based in...

