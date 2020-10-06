Marriott Warns Chancery Hacker Suit Could Spur Lookalikes

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Marriott International Inc. told Delaware's chancellor on Tuesday that a stockholder suit accusing directors of disloyalty for failing to protect the company from hackers risks setting off a wave of unsupported litigation "seeking to extract fees from victims" of cybercrime. Jason J. Mendro of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, counsel to Marriott's directors, argued during a dismissal hearing before Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard that claims in the derivative suit should have been put to the board first and fell short of the severity needed to break through directors' personal liability protections in the company's charter. Marriott stockholder Firemen's...

