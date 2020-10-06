OFCCP Gets Extension To Keep Oracle Pay Bias Case Alive

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- An in-house U.S. Department of Labor appeals board has given the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs an extra two months to challenge an administrative order shutting down its claims that Oracle underpaid female and minority workers by $400 million. The DOL's Administrative Review Board, which hears appeals of decisions issued by administrative law judges, issued an order Monday that gives OFCCP until Dec. 7 to challenge a recent order by Administrative Law Judge Richard Clark recommending that the agency drop its administrative suit alleging that Oracle America Inc. flouted equal employment opportunity requirements for federal contractors by underpaying women and...

