Kindred Health Whistleblower Fights Bid To Nix Staffing Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Medicare and Medicaid would not have paid for patients at Kindred Healthcare nursing homes if they had known how badly the residents were treated, a former Kindred employee told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday in support of his False Claims Act lawsuit. Whistleblower Timothy Sirls argued in a brief that staffing Kindred's facilities to meet patients' needs was material to the government's continued payments, which made the nursing homes' claims they were adequately staffed false and a source of liability under the FCA. "It cannot be the case and it is not the law that the government would have paid Kindred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS