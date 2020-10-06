CFPB Presses For Revival Of RD Legal Case At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urged a Second Circuit panel at oral arguments on Tuesday to reinstate its case against litigation funder RD Legal, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision addressing the agency's constitutionality confirms that the case should be allowed to proceed. The case, brought jointly by the CFPB and the New York Attorney General's Office, accused RD Legal Funding LLC and several related entities of scamming 9/11 victims and former NFL players with illegal loans marketed as settlement cash advances, but a New York federal judge sank the litigation after ruling in 2018 that the CFPB's single-director structure...

