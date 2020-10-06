Justices Urged To Undo Trump's Abortion Referral 'Gag Rule'

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a circuit split over whether the Trump administration's so-called gag rule barring federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals ran afoul of federal law. The states, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, said Monday that the justices must step in to resolve a discrepancy between the Ninth and Fourth Circuits, which arrived at opposite conclusions about the validity of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule. Because the Ninth Circuit undid preliminary injunctions issued by three district courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS