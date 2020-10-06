Calif. AG Challenges Plan To Raise Shasta Dam

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general on Tuesday urged the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to rethink its decision to raise the height of the dam for the state's largest water reservoir, saying it would harm a wild trout fishery and submerge sacred Native American sites. The bureau has proposed raising the Shasta Dam by up to 18.5 feet, but California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in public comments that the plan relies on an incomplete draft supplemental environmental impact statement that doesn't properly address the problems that would come with such a project. "If implemented, the proposed project would modify flows in the Sacramento...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS