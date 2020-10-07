Ill. Printer Wants Suit Over Alleged Low-Value Sale Trimmed

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The former trustee for an Illinois printing company's employee stock ownership plan urged a federal judge Tuesday to grant it judgment over accusations that it should have used a different valuation standard before the company was sold to an investment group for $265 million. Greatbanc Trust Co. told U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in its motion for partial summary judgment that its valuation adviser correctly applied a "hypothetical willing buyer and seller" standard to determine whether printing company Segerdahl Corp.'s 2016 sale to investment firm ICV Partners was for fair market value. The trust company asked the judge to side with...

