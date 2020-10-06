Insurer Says Auto Policies Didn't Include Race Cars

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Trustgard Insurance Co. told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday that it has no duty to defend a policyholder from a suit stemming from a race car crash, because those race cars were not included in its auto or home insurance policies. In its declaratory judgment complaint, Trustgard said it is not on the hook to defend any claims in the underlying personal injury suit because its policies' exclusions bar coverage for racing cars or vehicles not designed for "public roads." The underlying suit arises out of a January 2018 accident that occurred when Michael Tidaback was competing in an indoor car...

