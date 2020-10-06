Amazon Says Race Can't Factor Into Whole Foods BLM Suit

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has told a Massachusetts federal judge that she cannot consider the race of a Black employee who alleges she was sent home from Amazon-owned Whole Foods for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask, arguing that the employee did not mention her race in her racial bias complaint. In a footnote in a reply memorandum filed Monday, Amazon said that because Alice Tisme "did not allege her race" in the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs cannot consider that fact when deciding whether to let the retail giant out of the suit that claims Whole Foods Market Inc....

