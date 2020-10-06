Parents Of Teen Hurt At Trampoline Park Can Avoid Arbitration

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area man paralyzed as a teen at an indoor trampoline park must arbitrate his negligence claims against the business and its staff, but his parents' claims can stay in court, the Georgia Court of Appeals held Tuesday. In an unanimous opinion partially vacating a trial court's arbitration order, the court said the parents, Dewayne and Leah Smith, did not waive liability in favor of arbitration, as their son Noah Smith did. The Smiths sued Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw LLC in April 2019, alleging the business and its staff knew the trampolines were dangerously designed, maintained, positioned and supervised but neglected to warn...

