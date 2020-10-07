NJ Woman Gets Prison For Smuggling Aircraft Parts To Iran

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a $2 million scheme to smuggle aircraft parts from the United States to Iranian companies, including an airline with ties to terrorist organizations, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. Joyce Eliabachus, also known as Joyce Marie Gundran Manangan, of Morristown, previously admitted to one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo imposed the sentence along with one year of supervised release in Newark federal court. Eliabachus, 53, conspired with Iran resident Peyman Amiri...

