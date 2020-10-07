PTAB Agrees To Review Data IP Challenged By Hulu

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In a case on remand from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel, the board has ruled that Hulu successfully showed that a printed publication qualified as prior art that likely rendered parts of a data processing patent as invalid. In a decision Tuesday, the PTAB said it would review Sound View Innovations LLC's patent because Hulu showed a "reasonable likelihood" that the challenged claims were invalid as obvious due to an earlier textbook known as Dougherty. The original PTAB panel found that the textbook's copyright date of 1990 was insufficient to show that it was available to the public,...

