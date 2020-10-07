FWS Says Ocelot Risk Weighed Before Texas LNG Approval

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has told the Fifth Circuit that expert biologists conducted a reasonable review of the risks a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas poses to an endangered ocelot before issuing permits, despite environmentalists' claims to the contrary. Calling the challenge by the Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife to the approval process for the Annova LNG Common Infrastructure LLC project either "misplaced" or "simply disagreements" with the process, the agency asked the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday to deny a petition to review. The groups have claimed the biological opinion and incidental take statement for the...

