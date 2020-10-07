NJ Medical Providers Can't Pursue Workers' Comp Claims

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Wednesday that medical providers could not pursue outstanding fees in the state's Division of Workers' Compensation for services rendered in the Garden State to employees who lived and were injured outside the state since the division did not have jurisdiction over the workers' underlying claims. An appellate panel upheld separate decisions from compensation judges dismissing medical provider claims, or MPCs, from Anesthesia Associates of Morristown PA and Surgicare of Jersey City seeking to obtain payments from their patients' employers in connection with work-related injuries in Pennsylvania and New York, respectively. The panel rejected the providers' reliance...

