NJ Trampoline Park Gets 2nd Chance To Force Arbitration

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday gave a Sky Zone trampoline park facing injury claims another shot to enforce an arbitration clause that included an unavailable forum, citing a recent state Supreme Court ruling that arbitration agreements don't need to specify an arbitral organization. A two-judge appellate panel upended a trial court's 2019 rulings denying owner Evermore Fitness LLC's bid to compel arbitration of plaintiff Gabriella Falzo's claims on the grounds that the forum identified in the arbitration provision — JAMS, the former Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services Inc. — had been barred from practicing in the Garden State. On Evermore...

