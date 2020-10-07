Goya Wants Early Win In Driver Misclassification Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Goya Foods Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed wage class action alleging drivers were misclassified as independent contractors, saying Tuesday that the complaint lacks specifics about the alleged wrongdoing that resulted in purportedly improper wage deductions. Drivers Anibal Mejias, Dennis Minter, Jerry Fuller and Jose Pena, who seek to represent a class of drivers, don't identify the actual provisions of New Jersey wage law that Goya Foods Inc., or GFI, allegedly breached, the food giant said in a motion for judgment on the pleadings. "There's a good reason for that: The agreement expressly states that plaintiffs...

